MANILA, Philippines – Callalily recently released the music video for their single, "Reserba." True to the band's tendency for writing heartbreak anthems, "Reserba" is a song about a person being set aside for someone else.

The video premiered on YouTube on January 31, and features some big names behind-the-scenes. John Prats directed the video, while Sam Milby, yes, the actor Sam Milby, is credited as the master editor.

The video takes a different approach to a heartbreak song. It places the focus on the band as they perform against flashing neon backdrops and surrounded by bright lights.

"Reserba" was released in August 2019, and is the first song Callalily wrote together as a band. Callalily is fronted by Kean Cipriano, with Aaron Ricafrente on bass, Lem Belardo on drums, and Nathan Reyes on lead guitar. – Rappler.com