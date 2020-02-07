MANILA, Philippines – After teasing a new release on social media last week, Japan-born singer and producer Joji finally released his new single “Run” on Thursday, February 6, along with a music video.

In “Run,” the singer laments a deteriorating relationship in flawless falsettos. In the music video, the ennui is heightened as it depicts Joji trying to escape a stretch limo that seemingly never ends.

‘“Run” is the lead single of Joji’s upcoming second full-length studio album, the follow up to his hit debut, Ballads 1, which was released in October 2018.

In 2019, Ballads 1 scored a gold certification from the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA), with lead single "SLOW DANCING IN THE DARK" earning the artist his first platinum record.

Joji also sold out a 13-city North America tour in 2019, and played in festivals including the Leeds Festival in the United Kingdom, and Lollapalooza in Chicago. He is set to perform in Manila in March 2020 for the Wanderland Festival, part of a line-up that also includes Foals, Sabrina Claudio, Ben&Ben and IV of Spades. – Rappler.com