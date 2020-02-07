MANILA, Philippines – Carly Rae Jepsen has blessed the world with another certified bop in her new song, "Let's Be Friends."

The song, an upbeat ditty about a bitter breakup, was curiously released just a week before Valentine's Day on February 7.

"Let's be friends, then never speak again," sings the pop icon in the chorus of the song – which is perhaps the most bubblegum pop Carly has been in a while.

On Spotify, Carly featured the song in a playlist called Happy Valentine's, bitches In the description, she describes her new song, saying it's "about the little lie we all share to soften the blow of a breakup. This Valentine's Day I'd prefer to just rip off the band aid. See you never!"

The song is her first release since she dropped her most recent full-length album Dedicated in May 2019. She took the album on tour, stopping in Manila for a one night show in October 2019. – Rappler.com