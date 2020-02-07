MANILA, Philippines – Unique Salonga dropped a new music video for his track "Bukod-Tangi," and it's basically a 360-degree mad tea party with the eccentric musician playing multiple versions of himself.

The video was released on O/C Records' YouTube channel on Friday, February 7, with Unique starring "as himselves," according to the video description. The video is set in a pink room with Unique sitting at a dessert-laden table with other Uniques.

As the video plays on, viewers can choose to scroll around the table to meet all the versions of Unique, or even scroll up or down to look at the ceiling or the table.

Unique released "Bukod-Tangi" in August 2019 – his first new song following his debut album Grandma, which was released in 2018. – Rappler.com