MANILA, Philippines – Don't cha wish the Pussycat Dolls would finally get back together? Good news, fans – they just did.

The burlesque dance pop group of the early 2000s finally released the music video of their latest comeback single "React" on Saturday, February 8 – their first song together since they part ways in 2010.

"This video is for all of the fans – thank you for your patience and sticking by us all these years. I hope you enjoy the song, video, and I can’t wait to hear what you think," PCD member Nicole Scherzinger wrote on Twitter.

"React" features original members Nicole, Jessica Sutta, Kimberly Wyatt, Ashley Roberts, and Carmit Bachar (no Melody Thornton) in true PCD fashion – serving up all the fierce looks, killing great choreography (A+ for those chair moves), and dishing out a catchy, electro-dance beat amid a fiery background.

The girls performed "React" in November 2019 for a surprise number on the UK's X Factor: Celebrity show. (READ: Wait a minute: Nicole Scherzinger teases Pussycat Dolls reunion)



According to a Variety report, the Pussycat Dolls announced an upcoming Unfinished Business tour, which includes stops in UK and Australia. Dates in the US will also reportedly be announced. A new album is also in the works.

The Pussycat Dolls originated as a burlesque troupe in 1995, founded by choreographer Robin Antin. In 2003, they rose to musical girl group status, known for their catchy, sexy-pop song-and-dance performances. Their hit singles include "Don't Cha," "Stickwitu," "Wait A Minute," "Beep," "When I Grow Up," "I Don't Need A Man," and "Hush Hush." – Rappler.com