MANILA, Philippines – K-pop group Seventeen arrived in Manila late on Friday, February 7 ahead of their Manila stop on the Ode to You World Tour.

As usual, the group was welcomed at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport by dedicated Filipino fans who posted videos of their arrival on Twitter. (READ: Beginner's Guide: Say the name, Seventeen!)

Other than the fans, they were also met by GMA-7 reporter Marisol Abdurahman, who was criticized for attempting to do an ambush interview with the group as they boarded their transport out of the airport.

In videos circulating online, Marisol was caught saying “kung ako lang ayokong i-cover ‘yang mga yan ano! (If it were up to me, I wouldn’t cover them!)” as a security team waved her away.

The incident prompted fans to use the hashtag #ApologizetoSeventeenGMA. Marisol has since issued a statement, posted on Twitter by GMA News on February 7.

She apologized to the fans of the K-pop group, and explained that she “had a bad encounter with the airport security personnel who pushed me hard and covered our camera lens several times.”

“In my frustration, I uttered words which I should not have said. I regret saying them as they do not reflect my true sentiments,” she said.

She said that she “can only imagine” how her words upset the group’s fans, and clarified that she had no intention of hurting them.

“While my words were definitely uncalled for, they do not define my true character as a journalist built over the years,” she said.

She ended her statement by wishing the K-pop group a successful show.

The group is set to perform on Saturday, February 8, at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City. – Rappler.com