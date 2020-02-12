MANILA, Philippines – H.E.R has released a new single "Comfortable," a sultry track reminiscent of her earlier work.

The R&B singer released the song on Spotify on February 5. It was produced by DJ Camper, with backing vocals from Anthony Clemons Jr.

The song is part of the official soundtrack of The Photograph, an upcoming film starring Issa Rae and Lakeith Stanfield.

“Comfortable” follows a handful of tracks released in previous weeks, which includes chart-topper "Slide," featuring rapper YG, and “Sometimes,” which H.E.R performed during the 2020 Grammy Awards, where she was nominated in 5 major categories.

"Comfortable" is now available on Spotify and other music streaming/download platforms worldwide. – Rappler.com