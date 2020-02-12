MANILA, Philippines – Sabrina Claudio will no longer be playing at the upcoming Wanderland Music and Arts Festival 2020, after canceling her entire Asian tour.

In an announcement posted on social media on February 10, Wanderland said that the cancellation was “due to schedule/routing conflicts.”

“Sabrina regrets the cancellation and sends her apologies for the inconvenience this has caused,” they said.

Due to schedule/routing conflicts, we regret to announce that @sabrinaclaudio is unable to perform at #WanderlandMusicFest 2020.



We'll be announcing new acts to complete the line-up soon. Stay tuned for announcements, Wanderers! pic.twitter.com/pY3uW0jaao — Wanderland Festival (@wanderlandfest) February 10, 2020

The festival said they will be announcing new acts to complete the lineup.

Sabrina, an American R&B/pop singer known for songs like “Belong to You,” “Frozen,” and “Rumors,” which featured former One Direction member Zayn, was set to play at the festival, which runs on March 7 and 8.

Sabrina’s other shows in. the region – including a headlining appearance at Singapore’s Garden Beats Festival – were also canceled.

She is the second artist to withdraw from Wanderland’s lineup, following Welsh singer-songwriter Novo Amor, who said on February 5 that “in light of recent events, I’ve had to postpone my shows in China, which means I’m no longer able to travel the region and perform at Wanderland.”

We are sad to announce that @iamnovoamor will be unable to perform at #WanderlandMusicFest 2020.



Kindly see his statement below. Thank you, Wanderers for your kind understanding. pic.twitter.com/eNOsrqELOr — Wanderland Festival (@wanderlandfest) February 5, 2020

Wanderland’s lineup is made up of both local and international artists including IV of Spades, Banna Harbera, Nick Murphy (formerly known as Chet Faker), (((O))) (formerly known as June Marieezy), Ben&Ben, Joji, Foals, and Morobe.

It will run at the Filinvest City Event Grounds. Tickets are available on their website. – Rappler.com