MANILA, Philippines – UNKNWN.Fiesta has been postponed as a precaution against the current Covid-19 outbreak.

In an announcement on Wednesday, February 12, event organizers CC: Concepts said the postponement is due to an advisory from the Department of Health (DOH) cautioning the public to avoid attending in or organizing events that are expected to draw a big number of attendees.

"With guests coming from different parts of the globe, over a thousand ticket holders and hundreds of crew, we hae been left with the only option of postponing UNKNWN.Fiesta," the organizers said.

Full ticket refunds can be redeemed from February 12 to March 12, via PouchNation. Ticket holders also have the option of keeping their tickets for the next planned UNKNWN.Fiesta.

"We are closely monitoring the situation to be able to schedule future show dates and make Manila dance again," they said.

The festival was originally set to be held on February 22 at the Puerta Real Gardens in Intramuros. It featured a lineup of local and international DJ and music acts, including members of synth-pop band Hot Chip, DJ Jason Soong, and Boyfriends lead singer Joey Abando.

There have been 3 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in the Philippines, including one death. As of February 11, 382 patients in the Philippines are being monitored for the disease, which has killed over a thousand people and infected over 40,000 across 26 countries. – Rappler.com