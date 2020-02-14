MANILA, Philippines – For better or worse, it's Valentine's Day – and to celebrate, Ben&Ben released a new music video for their song "Fall."

If you're not in any sort of mood for love, the music video – with all its warm pastel colors and soft lights – may just change your mind.

The music video was released at exactly 12 am on February 14. Done by Two Fold Media, it celebrates all forms of love – between a mother and a child, between two women, a time-tested romance, and a blossoming one.

"Fall" is a song off Ben&Ben's debut album Limasawa Street, released in May 2019.

Ben&Ben is composed of Paolo Guico and Miguel Guico on vocals, Poch Barretto on electric guitar, Andrew de Pano on percussion, Keifer Cabugao on violin, Agnes Reoma on bass, Patricia Lasaten on keyboard, Jam Villanueva on drums, and Toni Muñoz on percussions. – Rappler.com