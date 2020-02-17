MANILA, Philippines – Rachelle Ann Go reunited with Lea Salonga onstage on Friday, February 14, to sing the song "For Good" from Wicked.

Lea was one of Rachelle's guests for her concert called The Homecoming held at Resorts World Manila.

Aside from "For Good," the two also performed "The Movie in My Mind," from Miss Saigon. Rachelle played Gigi in the 2014 revival of the show while Lea originated the role of Kim back in 1989.

Rachelle recently played Eliza Schuyler in Hamilton. She will return as Fantine in Les Miserables at the Sondheim Theatre in London this March.

She was awarded her own Walk of Fame star in Eastwood last January.– Rappler.com