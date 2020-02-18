MANILA, Philippines – Wanderland 2020 has released its schedule after confirming that they are pushing through despite several cancellations from artists.

English rock band Foals and Australian singer-songwriter Nick Murphy (formerly known as Chet Faker) will be headlining the first day of the festival on March 7.

They will be joined by Ben&Ben, Omar Apollo, Ali Gatie, August Wahh & CRWN, Ysanygo, and Morobe, as well as new additions to the lineup: The Paper Kites, Urbandub, and Cosmo's Midnight.

Headlining Day 2 on March 8 are Japanese singer Joji and Indonesian singer-songwriter NIKI. They will be joined on the lineup by Bruno Major, IV of Spades, (((O))), Stephen Day, George, Flu, Banna Harbera, The Sundown, and No Rome, who was also recently added to the Wanderland lineup.

In a statement posted on Twitter on February 18, the team behind the annual music festival said it was all systems go despite previous cancellations by artists Novo Amor, Sabrina Claudio, Ari Lennox, and Raveena.

They also said that they will be putting health and safety measures in place in consideration of the COVID-19 outbreak.

"As Wanderland draws near, we understand the growing concern about COVID-19 (formerly nCoV 2019) and are constantly monitoring the situation to ensure that you, Wanderers, are at top priority," they said.

"Festival-goers can expect health and safety measures prescribed by professionals on the event grounds. We ask for your full cooperation as we continue to make Wanderland a safe space."

Wanderland 2020 will be held at the Filinvest City Events Grounds in Alabang. Tickets are available on their website. – Rappler.com