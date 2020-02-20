MANILA, Philippines – If you didn’t get tickets to Alanis Morissette’s Manila show on April 6, there’s a chance you can still catch her. Tickets for her second show on April 7 are going on sale to the public on February 29 at 12 noon.

The second show was confirmed after tickets to her first show sold out.

Alanis, a 90s-kid favorite, became famous for songs like “You Oughta Know,” “Hand In my Pocket,” “Ironic,” and “Head over Feet” – all from her iconic album Jagged Little Pill.

She released new music for the first time in 8 years in December 2019, and announcedin the same month that she is celebrating the 25th anniversary of Jagged Little Pill with a 2020 tour.

Her last Manila stop was in 1996.

Her two Manila shows will be held at the Mall of Asia Arena, with Up Dharma Down as a special guest. – Rappler.com