MANILA, Philippines – South Korean pop sensation BTS dropped on Friday, February 21, their latest album titled Map of the Soul: 7. Alongside with the album, the group also released a "Kinetic Manifesto Film : Come Prima" for the album's lead single, "On."

The 20-track studio album contains earlier releases, including songs from the EP Map of the Soul: Persona, and the single "Black Swan."

On top of that, the K-pop stars released an "enhanced" album on streaming platform Spotify, which includes bonus content for fans.

The bonus content include the 7-member group talking in Korean about the inspiration and stories behind the songs; 8-second video loops; and audio messages from each member. The boys talk about a wide range of topics – from their 7-year journey, the message they want to convey in this album, to what the future looks like for the group.

They're the first in Asia to partner with the global streaming giant for an "enhanced" album.

BTS first burst into the music scene in 2014 with Dark & Wild. But it was from 2015 and 2016 that the group found success both in South Korea and beyond.

They've since gone on to become global superstars, and is only the first group since The Beatles to have 3 No. 1 albums in less than a year.

They hold the distinction of being the first Asian and non-English spreaking group to sell out at Wembley Stadium in London. BTS has also broken streaming records across different platforms.

The "Kinetic Manifesto Film : Come Prima" for "On" has recorded at least half a million views within minutes of it going live. BTS will be going on tour in 2020. – Rappler.com