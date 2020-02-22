MANILA, Philippines – Ben&Ben released a music video for their single "Masyado Pang Maaga"on Friday, February 21 – the band's second music video release in a week. (READ: Happy Valentine's Day, here's Ben&Ben's new music video)

Like other Ben&Ben videos, this one tells a love story in flashbacks and time jumps. It starts off with a woman – played by Sue Ramirez – seemingly nursing a heartache. The rest of the video unfolds, then revealing how that heartache came to be.

"Masyado Pang Maaga" was released on Spotify on November 1 as a standalone single. The song was inspired by "a very personal experience" of guitarist and vocalist Miguel Guico.

"Why do people decide to be silent and walk away instead of confront each other and talk about things? Hopefully the song can accompany people who go through the same thing, whether it be in their own personal experience or in their family and friends' experiences," he said.

The band earlier said that the song may be included in a deluxe version of their debut album Limasawa Street, which dropped in May 2019. – Rappler.com