MANILA, Philippines – Onstage, SB19 are hard-hitting performers who make sure they don’t miss a beat as they sing and dance for their beloved fans. The group came together in 2018, and stayed relatively unknown for quite some time, until one of their dance videos went viral in September 2019.

Soon SB19 became the talk of the town – with their music making the Billboard Social 50 Chart weekly, and them trending on Twitter almost every day. By now, even casual fans will know their songs – and know that they have a tendency to set stages on fire with their performances.

But what are they like off stage?

In this video, we get to know Stell, Sejun, Justin, Josh, and Ken a little bit more as they spill the tea on who’s who in their group. Who’s the perennial latecomer? Who’s the biggest perfectionist? Who would they want to be stuck with on a desert island? The boys answer all these questions and more – with a lot of kulitan in-between.

Check out the video above and get to know these stars-on-the-rise beyond their impressive song-and-dance performances. – Rappler.com