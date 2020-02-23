MANILA, Philippines – Shanti Dope has made his 2020 comeback with “Normalan,” which the rapper released on February 20, 2020.

The song is a sequel of sorts to his hit debut “Nadarang.” In it, the rapper talks about keeping relationships casual until he finds the right one.

The song is his first single since “Pati Pato,” his collaboration with Gloc-9 and Chito Miranda. The lyric video for the song, posted on YouTube, gained 250,000 views shortly after its release, keeping the song on the #30 spot on the platform’s Philippines trending list.

The song is available on all streaming platforms, including Spotify, Apple Music, and YouTube Music. – Rappler.com