MANILA, Philippines – The Pussycats Dolls will be dropping by Manila in May.

Concert producer Wilbros live announced that the group – composed of Nicole Scherzinger, Jessica Sutta, Kimberly Wyatt, Ashley Roberts, and Carmit Bachar – are coming for a concert on May 9 at the Mall of Asia Arena.

The 5 recently reunited to release a new single, "React." They've also announced dates for their Unfinished Business tour in Europe, Australia, and New Zealand.

Tickets will go on sale starting February 29 through SM Tickets

This will be the second time for the group to perform in Manila. They held their first Manila concert in 2009.

The Pussycat Dolls originated as a burlesque troupe in 1995, founded by choreographer Robin Antin. In 2003, they rose to hit musical girl group status and were known for their catchy, sexy-pop song-and-dance performances.

Their hit singles include "Don't Cha," "Stickwitu," "Wait A Minute," "Beep," "When I Grow Up," "I Don't Need A Man," and "Hush Hush." – Rappler.com