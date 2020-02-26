MANILA, Philippines – Kaka Quisumbing and Jal Taguibao have reunited to resurrect Sugarfree, without the band's frontman and lead songwriter Ebe Dancel.

The reunion was marked by the release of a new song, "Nagkita Muli," which was played on radio station Jam 88.3 on February 25 and isn't yet available online as of writing.

On social media, the band said "In 2020 we decided to resurrect the band because we miss making music. Sobrang na-miss namin (we really missed it)."

The reunion wasn't as warmly welcomed by Ebe's brother, musician and lawyer Vin Dancel who on Facebook said: "They might want to check with Polyeast tho because the label has exclusive rights to the band name under the 2002 artist agreement."

"Even the 3 remaining [Eraserheads] didn't use the band name after Ely left. Hanep," he said.

He also questioned the timing of the band's reunion coinciding with Ebe's upcoming first solo concert with the Manila String Machine on February 29.

In a comment on his original post, Vin also implied that Ebe, original drummer Mitch Singson, and the band's original label Polyeast were not informed of Sugarfree's reunion, saying "if they wanna 'resurrect' [the band] then delikadeza (decency), and legal obligation dictate they ask Ebe, Mitch AND Polyeast."

"Why am I affected? Because they're messing with my baby brother is why," he said. "He's also my client by the by. And they're annoying. lol"

Sugarfree formed in 1999 with the original lineup including Ebe, Jal, and Mitch, who left the band in 2006 and was replaced by Kaka. – Rappler.com