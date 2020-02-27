MANILA, Philippines – It’s been a whirlwind ride for the organizers and ticket-holders of Wanderland 2020 as several of its international acts cancel their appearances – but the annual festival is pushing through with a new addition to their lineup: Barbie Almalbis.

You've got to hold your head up high for homegrown singer-songwriter, @barbiealmalbis



The game's in our favor as she makes her #WanderlandMusicFest debut this March!



https://t.co/6HXw9ADBNk, @Purveyr, Crema & Cream, and NOOK pic.twitter.com/lOtMmk1cAn — Wanderland Festival (@wanderlandfest) February 24, 2020

The singer-songwriter of Barbie’s Cradle fame will be performing on the second day of the festival, alongside IV of Spades, (((O))) (formerly known as June Marieezy), Stephen Day, George, Banna Harbera, and The Sundown. (READ: Here's the schedule for Wanderland 2020)

Barbie joined the lineup after British singer-songwriter Bruno Major dropped out of his shows in the Philippines and Bangkok due to travel concerns related to the novel coronavirus outbreak.

It is with a heavy heart, and after lengthy deliberation that I am regretfully postponing my headline shows in Asia this month... pic.twitter.com/DxtG5Bo7El — Bruno Major (@MrBrunoMajor) February 24, 2020

"Please know that this is not a decision I have made lightly," Bruno said in a statement on Twitter.

"In the two and a half years since I have been touring heavily, I haven't missed a single show – despite losing my voice or being injured or logistical problems. The current situation however is out of my control," he said. "I know it sucks but I promise I will make it up to a you all in August."

Other artists including Novo Amor, Sabrina Claudio, Ari Lennox, and Raveena also withdrew from the festival.

Despite this, the festival organizers reassure attendees that the event is pushing through, with health and safety measures put in place considering the COVID-19 outbreak.

Wanderland 2020 will be held at the Filinvest City Events Grounds in Alabang on March 7 and 8. Tickets are available on their website. – Rappler.com