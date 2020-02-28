MANILA, Philippines – Ben&Ben have turned the Fridays of February 2020 into a feels-fest, releasing new material in the form of two new music videos, and, most recently a new song.

The song was released online at 12 am on Friday, February 28, and the title alone, “Sa Susunod na Habang-buhay” already clues listeners in what the song is about: a love that one would still choose in a different lifetime, no matter how difficult or broken it has become.

On Twitter, Ben&Ben vocalist and songwriter Miguel Guico shared what he felt after writing the song.

“'Di ako masyadong nagbreakdown, pero pagkasulat nito nangyari 'yun (I normally don’t break down, but after I wrote this song, that happened.) And you know what? It felt good after!” he said.

“Oras na palang humilom ang sugat na 'di ko alam na nandoon pala this whole time (It was time to heal wounds I never realized were there),” he added.

“Nawa’y dumating rin sa 'yo ‘yung oras na 'yun. Labyu hanggang [sa susunod na habang-buhay] (I hope that moment comes to you. I love you until the next lifetime),” he said, though it wasn’t clear whether he was addressing Ben&Ben fans or a particular person.

Di ako masyadong nagbbreakdown, pero pagkasulat nito nangyari yun.

And you know what? It felt good after!



Oras na palang humilom ang sugat na di ko alam na nandoon pala this whole time.



Nawa'y dumating rin sayo 'yung oras na yun. Labyu hanggang #SaSusunodNaHabangbuhay — Miguel Benjamin (@miguelbenjamin_) February 27, 2020

“Sa Susunod na Habang-buhay” is Ben&Ben’ first single for 2020. The band released their debut album Limasawa Street in 2019.

If you want to catch up on all the feels Ben&Ben has foisted upon us this February, check out their previous releases:

– Rappler.com