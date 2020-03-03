BTS song ‘On’ debuts at number 4 on Billboard's Hot 100
MANILA, Philippines – South Korean global sensation BTS' comeback is already making its mark on Billboard's Hot 100 chart, with the boys' lead single "On" debuting at the number 4 spot.
The #Hot100 top 10 (chart dated March 7, 2020) pic.twitter.com/AcbKxf39ig— Billboard Charts (@billboardcharts) March 2, 2020
Adding to that, BTS member Jungkook's solo song "My Time" made it to the Hot 100 as well at number 84, while Jimin's "Filter" took the number 87 spot.
.@BTS_twt debuts three songs on this week's #Hot100:— Billboard Charts (@billboardcharts) March 2, 2020
#4, On
#84, My Time
#87, Filter
According to Korean news site Soompi, BTS is the first Korean musical group to have 3 songs on Billboard's Hot 100 chart at the same time. Although "On" is already the 3rd song of BTS to rank in the chart's Top 10, it is currently the highest-ever ranking on the chart for a Korean act worldwide.
"Boy With Luv" featuring Halsey debuted at number 8 in 2019, while BTS' "Fake Love" landed the number 10 spot in 2018. – Rappler.com