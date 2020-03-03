MANILA, Philippines – South Korean global sensation BTS' comeback is already making its mark on Billboard's Hot 100 chart, with the boys' lead single "On" debuting at the number 4 spot.

Adding to that, BTS member Jungkook's solo song "My Time" made it to the Hot 100 as well at number 84, while Jimin's "Filter" took the number 87 spot.

.@BTS_twt debuts three songs on this week's #Hot100:



#4, On

#84, My Time

#87, Filter — Billboard Charts (@billboardcharts) March 2, 2020

According to Korean news site Soompi, BTS is the first Korean musical group to have 3 songs on Billboard's Hot 100 chart at the same time. Although "On" is already the 3rd song of BTS to rank in the chart's Top 10, it is currently the highest-ever ranking on the chart for a Korean act worldwide.



"Boy With Luv" featuring Halsey debuted at number 8 in 2019, while BTS' "Fake Love" landed the number 10 spot in 2018. – Rappler.com