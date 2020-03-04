MANILA, Philippines – Filipino indie pop band Ben&Ben joined other Asian artists to record a song for victims of the coronavirus.

The group joined other artists to sing a version of "Forever Beautiful" originally sang by Taiwanese artist Eric Chou.

"Announcing that Ben&Ben is part of a regional collaboration expressing solidarity and support for those affected by the outbreak of COVID-19. We joined Sony Music artists across Asia in delivering a take on Taiwanese superstar Eric Chou’s original track 'Forever Beautiful,' the group announced on its social media pages on Tuesday, March 3.

Proceeds of the song will go to organization that's fighting the coronavirus.

As of March 3, 2020, the global death toll has reached 3,116, with 2,943 of the fatalities in China. The number of cases worldwide has risen to 90,914, with 80,151 of the infections in China. The virus has spread to more than 70 countries. – Rappler.com