MANILA, Philippines – Three iconic Filipino bands will be celebrating the 15th anniversary of their hit records in a music event dubbed TRIN Year 5 on April 4 at 123 Block, Pioneer Street, Mandaluyong City.

The gig, produced by The Rest is Noise (TRIN), includes special long sets by Dicta License to celebrate Paghilom, Pedicab to celebrate their debut album Tugish Takish, and Orange and Lemon’s iconic Strike Whilst The Iron Is Hot.

All 3 albums turn 15 this year, with Manila-based production team The Rest is Noise celebrating its 5th anniversary.

Singaporean band M1LDL1FE, and Filipinos acts Ang Bandang Shirley, NINNO, She’s Only Sixteen, Teya Logos, and tide/edit will also be performing during the event.

Tickets are on sale on The Rest is Noise’s website. Pre-sale rates are at P350 until March 16 or until supplies last. Regular tickets will be told on-site and at Linya-Linya’s SM Megamall branch from March 17 to April 2 at P450. Limited tickets will be sold at the venue itself for P500. – Rappler.com