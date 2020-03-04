MANILA, Philippines – Pop superstar Taylor Swift is 2019's best-selling music artist, the International Federation of the Phonographic Industry (IFPI) announced on Tuesday, March 3.

Owing to her latest album Lover's global success, the 30-year-old singer-songwriter bested among other popular acts this year, such as Ed Sheeran, Post Malone, Billie Eilish, Queen, Ariana Grande, BTS, Lady Gaga, and the Beatles, respectively, in terms of sales.

According to a Variety report, this is Taylor's second time leading the list, with the first time in 2014 for her album 1989. – Rappler.com