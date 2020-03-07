HELLO FEATURE MARKUP VAL:

For as long as you listen, Ebe Dancel will keep playing

The singer and song writer celebrates 20 years in the industry with a night for the ages

WORDS by Bea Cupin | PHOTOS by Paul Fernandez

For as long as you listen, Ebe Dancel will keep playing

The singer and song writer celebrates 20 years in the industry with a night for the ages

WORDS by Bea Cupin | PHOTOS by Paul Fernandez