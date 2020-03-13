MANILA, Philippines – The past few days have been grim for everyone – with President Rodrigo Duterte putting Metro Manila on lockdown, and the World Health Organization (WHO) declaring the novel coronavirus a pandemic.

Amidst the uncertainty, singer Gary Valenciano shared a live version of his song, "Take Me Out of The Dark" on YouTube, encouraging people to turn to the Christian god in a time of fear.

"In the midst of the fear, anxiety, and uncertainty that surrounds us all, perhaps all this can serve as a way of drawing us to Him. This may be a personal crossroad for many who have often relied on science and medicine; both are struggling to find a cure for COVID-19. I strongly but humbly encourage you to take the path that leads to Him," he wrote in the caption of the video.

"No, my friend, this isn’t about religion but something far deeper. It’s life as we know it today and many changes have come with it. But He has remained the same yesterday, today, and will remain the same forever," he added.

The singer said he is praying for wisdom for the scientists and doctors who are trying to come up with a solution to the coronavirus threat, and ended his caption with Bible verses on finding peace in the midst of anxiety. – Rappler.com