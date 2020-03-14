MANILA, Philippines – Bullet Dumas shared 100 codes to download his album Usisa for free on Bandcamp – his little way of helping people through the stress of the coronavirus outbreak.

"Baka lang nastrestress na kayo sa mga nangyayari (maybe you're getting stressed out with what's happening)," Dumas wrote on Twitter, sharing a list of the codes.

"Ito muna tulong ko. Ingat lahat (This is my contribution. Take care everyone)!" he added, sharing a link to the page where people can download. Dumas ended his tweet by saying "Solusyong medikal hindi militar (Medical, not military solutions)!"

Bandcamp is a platform that allows artists to earn as listeners pay to download their music. Dumas' album Usisa, released in October 2018, is available via the platform for a minimum of USD 10, but it is now free through the download codes he shared.

Usisa is also available for streaming for Spotify users.

Dumas is among the working artists sharing their music as Filipinos grapple with the rising number of COVID-19 cases in the country and the impending Metro Manila lockdown, which begins at 12 midnight of Sunday, March 15, and would last for a month.

COVID-19 is the disease brought by the novel coronavirus, which has affected 98 people in Philippines as of March 14. Eight people have died so far.



The World Health Organization has labeled the novel coronavirus outbreak a pandemic, recording over 124,000 cases with nearly 5,000 deaths worldwide.

On Friday, March 13, Kean Cipriano announced that his label O/C Records – which includes artists like Unique, Rice Lucido, Zsaris, and Martin Riggs – is planning an "online concert" with a goal "to spread love and optimisim in this challenging time."

OC = Online Concert @OCRecordsPH



Soon.



We’ll keep you all posted.



For now, keep safe.



pic.twitter.com/voQDK78r5X — kean cipriano (@keancipriano) March 13, 2020

"We're musicians and we won't let anything stop us from playing music for people who love our music," Cipriano said as he encouraged people to stay home and stay safe. No details for the concert have been set yet.

Also on March 13, Gary Valenciano shared a live version of his song Take Me Out of the Dark, offering a message of hope and urging people to turn to faith amid the global health crisis.

The local music industry has been hit hard by the novel coronavirus outbreak, with the cancellations or postponements of events from small-venue gigs, to music festivals like Wanderland, to major concerts of international artists. – Rappler.com