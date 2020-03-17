MANILA, Philippines – Louis Tomlinson joins the slew of artists who have canceled tours and concerts amid the global coronavirus pandemic.

On Tuesday, March 17, the One Direction singer announced the cancellation of the United Kingdom leg of his first solo world tour to promote his debut album, Walls.

"I'm sad to say that we have made the decision to reschedule my UK Tour that was due to start next week," he said.

"We are working with the promoter and venues to make new plans as soon as possible but these things are taking a little longer at the moment," he said.

Louis said that they will be announcing new dates for the tour soon. He ended his announcement by telling fans: "Look after yourselves."

Louis had earlier rescheduled his shows in France, Germany, Sweden, and Netherlands to August.

On March 16, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson urged citizens to avoid public spaces as the country's confirmed coronavirus cases rose to 1,543, with 55 deaths. – Rappler.com