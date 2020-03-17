MANILA, Philippines – The Strokes and Tame Impala are set to headline the Fuji Rock Festival 2020, scheduled for August 21 to 23 in Japan.

Fuji Rock revealed their lineup on Tuesday, March 17, even as concerts and other live music events have been announcing postponements and cancellations globally due to the intensifying coronavirus pandemic.

Also in the lineup are Disclosure, FKA twigs, Major Lazer, Mura Masa, Cory Wong, Floating Points, Jackson Browne, Rufus Wainwright, and Tom Misch, among many others.

The first round of tickets have gone on sale on the Fuji Rock Festival website. – Rappler.com