MANILA, Philippines - Rock band Boys Like Girls has moved their April concerts in Manila and Cebu to September 2020 because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Their Cebu show, which was set for April 14 at Sky Hall Seaside, will now be on September 15, while their Manila shows on April 15 and 16 will be rescheduled to September 16 and 17. They will still be held at The New Frontier Theater in Quezon City.

The group announced the postponement of their Australia and Asia tour dates in a Facebook post on Wednesday, March 18.

"We wanted to play so badly for you, but also we want to keep everyone safe and healthy," they wrote.

All previously purchased tickets will still be valid for the new show dates.

The four-member American pop rock band are set to perform their 2006 self-titled debut album, which includes hit songs "Hero/Heroine," "The Great Escape," "Thunder", and "Five Minutes To Midnight." – Rappler.com