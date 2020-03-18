MANILA, Philippines – As countries continue to fight the coronavirus, U2's frontman Bono showed his support through the power of music. On Tuesday, March 17, the Irish singer released a new song called "Let Your Love Be Known," inspired by the Italians who are under quarantine and medical teams who are on call to save lives.

"For the Italians who inspired it… for the Irish… for ANYONE who this St. Patrick’s Day is in a tight spot and still singing. For the doctors, nurses, carers on the front line, it's you we’re singing to," said the frontman on Instagram.

View this post on Instagram for ANYONE who this St. Patrick’s day is in a tight spot and still singing. For the doctors, nurses, carers on the front line, it's you we’re singing to. Bono A post shared by U2 Official (@u2) on Mar 17, 2020 at 2:28pm PDT

Based on the video, Bono recorded the song in Dublin.

Italy is among those hardest hit by the coronavirus. The country went in into lockdown last week to contain the spread of the coronavirus. (READ: Quarter of Italian population put under coronavirus lockdown)

The coronavirus has spread to many parts of the world, including the Philippines. A Luzon-wide "enhanced community quarantine" has been in place since March 17.

U2 was in Manila last December 2019 where they held a concert as part of their Joshua Tree tour. – Rappler.com