MANILA, Philippines – National Artist for Music Ryan Cayabyab went live on his Facebook for the first time on March 18 to peform several songs as he announced a fundraising project he is doing with other musicians.

After freestyling on the keyboard and playing some of his signature songs like "Tuwing Umuulan at Kapiling Ka," and "Mamang Kutsero," the veteran songwriter talked about the project, Bayanihan Musikahan, a series of online concerts for the benefit of "the most vulnerable" daily wagers who are struggling to earn a living as Luzon is placed on lockdown for a month.

"Alam naman natin na tayo, kayo nanonood kayo ng, eto FB live, we're all relaxed in our houses, our respective homes, or nakakanood kayo sa telepono niyo. Pero mas maraming tao, at alam niyo rin yun, na nangangailangan ng tulong," he said.

(We all know, you here, watching FB live, we're all relaxed in our houses, our respective homes, or are watching through your phones. But there are more people that need help, and you know that too.)

"Kahit sabihin natin na marami rin tayong mga artista na walang trabaho, still mayroong mas vulnerable kaysa sa atin. Sila yung, I guess sila yung nagttrabaho araw-araw para mayroong pagkain, para may maihain na pagkain sa kanilang hapag kainan, and minarapat namin na magtulong-tulong kami at gawin itong FB live concert," he said.

(Even if we say that a lot of us artists have lost their jobs, there are still people more vulnerable than us. They are the ones who work everyday just to be able to out food on the table. We took it upon ourselves to work together and do this FB live concert.)

The project, the idea of Trina Belamide, Dan Songco, and Marian Pastor-Roces, will feature a lineup of artists performing songs live on their respective Facebook pages as they ask viewers to pledge donations for the concert's chosen beneficiaries.

Cayabyab said he will be revealing more details, including the beneficiaries of the concerts, in days to come.

The lineup so far features artists across genres, including Ice Seguerra, Christian Bautista, Cherie Gil, Ebe Dancel, Bayang Barrios, Davey Langit, Celeste Legaspi, Lea Salonga, Chito Miranda, Nyoy Volante, Menchu Lauchengco-Yulo, Yael Yuzon, Karylle, Jett Pangan, Zsa Zsa Padilla, Martin Nievera, Noel Cabangon, Keiko Necesario, Juan Karlos, Raymund Marasigan, Jaya, and many more.

The concert starts on Monday, March 23. Cayabyab said he will go live again at 8 pm on March 19 to share more details and play more music for his followers. – Rappler.com