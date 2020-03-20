MANILA, Philippines – Ebe Dancel is among the many musicians who are coming together to perform in an online concert series that begins on Friday, March 20, in an effort to raise funds for the urban poor communities that are most vulnerable to the effects of the coronavirus pandemic.

Ebe, who recently released performed in his first solo concert and released his third solo album Baliktanaw, will be performing in the first wave of Bayanihan Musikahan shows on March 20 along with Mr C, Sponge Cola and Karylle, and Top Suzara.

Bayanihan Musikahan is partnered with the Philippine Business for Social Progress (PBSP), a business-led NGO that works towards sustainable development and poverty reduction.

Money raised from the concert series will go towards the purchase of food and health packs which will be distributed to urban poor communities around Metro Manila through organizations including Likhaan, Caritas Manila, and Samahan ng Nagkakaisang Pamilyang Pangtawid.

These are the contents of the packs that will be distributed:

Caritas Ligtas COVID-19 Kit (worth P2,000 each)

1 liter of 70% of ethyl alcohol

5 bottles of 30 ml alcohol

5 washable facemasks

1 liter antibacterial liquid soap

1 box of 100 tablets of vitamin C and zinc

1 pair of reusable gloves

1 liter of liquid bleach

3 pieces of cleaning cloth

1 eco bag

Caritas Manna Food Bag (worth P700 each)

5 kilograms of rice

Munggo seeds

9 assorted canned goods

2 packs of Caritas Margins kalabasa/ malunggay noodles

¼ pack of sugar and salt

1 eco bag

Donations of any amount can be made via PayMaya or PBSP's BDO account, with details below:

Ebe will be performing at 9:30 pm, live from the Bayanihan Musikahan Facebook page, as well as his own page. – Rappler.com