MANILA, Philippines – The online concert series Bayanihan Musikahan is set to kick off on Friday, March 20 with a lineup of artists all streaming live from their own homes.

The concert series, organized by National Artist for Music Ryan Cayabyab together with the Philippine Business for Social Progess (PBSP), aims to raise funds for food and health packs to be distributed to urban poor communities in Metro Manila that are affected by the coronavirus pandemic, and the government-imposed month-long “enhanced community quarantine” in Luzon.

As the musicians perform, viewers are encouraged to donate what they can towards the purchase of Caritas Manila’s “Ligtas Covid Kits” (worth P2,000 each) and “Manna Food Bags” (worth P700 each), which include essential medical supplies and food for the beneficiaries.

Here's how you can donate:

via PBSP’s PayMaya

via PBSP’s BDO account:





This is the Bayanihan Musikahan lineup so far:

March 20

7 pm: Ryan Cayabyab

8 pm: Sponge Cola and Karylle

9:30 pm: Ebe Dancel

10:30 pm: Top Suzara

We’ll be updating the list as schedules are announced.

The performances will be streamed on each artist’s respective Facebook page, as well as on Bayanihan Musikahan’s FB. – Rappler.com