MANILA, Philippines – Lea Salonga has announced new dates for her upcoming North American tour, after announcing its postponement due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“In light of the current COVID-19 outbreak around the globe we will be postponing my upcoming North American tour,” Lea said in an Instagram post.

“This decision has been made with the safety and well being of loyal fans and concert-going audiences in mind, at a time when our health services are strained and large gatherings risk accelerating the spread of coronavirus,” she said.

The tour, which includes stops in the United States and Canada, was originally scheduled to begin in April and run through May. It has been rescheduled to October and November. See the new schedule below:

Vancouver, British Columbia - October 14

Cerritos, California - October 16

Funner, California - October 17

Lancaster, California - October 21

Honolulu, Hawaii - October 23 and 24

Malibu, California - October 27 and 28

North Bethesda, Maryland - October 30

Cincinnati, Ohio - November 1

Livermore, California - November 4 and 6

Modesto, California - November 8

Ticket holders can contact the websites of each individual venue or point of purchase for refunds or details on exchanging tickets for new dates.

More information is available on Lea’s website. – Rappler.com