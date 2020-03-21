Lea Salonga postpones North American tour, announces new dates
MANILA, Philippines – Lea Salonga has announced new dates for her upcoming North American tour, after announcing its postponement due to the coronavirus pandemic.
“In light of the current COVID-19 outbreak around the globe we will be postponing my upcoming North American tour,” Lea said in an Instagram post.
“This decision has been made with the safety and well being of loyal fans and concert-going audiences in mind, at a time when our health services are strained and large gatherings risk accelerating the spread of coronavirus,” she said.
The tour, which includes stops in the United States and Canada, was originally scheduled to begin in April and run through May. It has been rescheduled to October and November. See the new schedule below:
- Vancouver, British Columbia - October 14
- Cerritos, California - October 16
- Funner, California - October 17
- Lancaster, California - October 21
- Honolulu, Hawaii - October 23 and 24
- Malibu, California - October 27 and 28
- North Bethesda, Maryland - October 30
- Cincinnati, Ohio - November 1
- Livermore, California - November 4 and 6
- Modesto, California - November 8
Ticket holders should consult the individual venues' website or their point of purchase for details on exchanging tickets for new dates (in some cases this will happen automatically) or refunds if not available for the rescheduled dates. Additional information can be found at LeaSalonga.com. The website will be updated with additional postponement dates and ticketing information as they become available. *Honolulu, HI (4/3 & 4/4) moved to October 23 & 24, 2020 (existing tickets for 4/3 are valid for 10/23 & tickets for 4/4 are valid for 10/24) *Funner, CA (4/10) moved to October 17, 2020 *Cerritos, CA (4/11) moved to October 16, 2020 *Vancouver, BC (4/13) moved to October 14, 2020 (existing tickets for 4/13 are valid for 10/14) *North Bethesda, MD (4/17) moved to October 30, 2020 * Cincinnati, OH (4/20 & 4/21) moved to November 1, 2020 (matinee and evening shows) * Indianapolis Symphony (4/24 & 4/25) moved to April 29 & April 30, 2022 * Malibu, CA (4/28 & 4/29) moved to October 27 & October 28, 2020 * Lancaster, CA (5/1) moved to October 21, 2020 * Livermore, CA (5/6 & 5/8) moved to November 4 & November 6, 2020 * Modesto, CA (5/9) moved to November 8, 2020 (matinee and evening shows)
Ticket holders can contact the websites of each individual venue or point of purchase for refunds or details on exchanging tickets for new dates.
More information is available on Lea’s website. – Rappler.com