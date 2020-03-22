MANILA, Philippines – Ben&Ben has joined the slew of artists who are singing to raise funds to help those affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

The 9-piece collective is performing some of their biggest hits in Puhon: A Ben&Ben FB Live Event for the COVID-19 Efforts. The hour-long show will be streamed via Facebook live on Friday, March 27, at 7 pm.

At the same time, the band is also launching their community-initiative website, puhon.ph, which will feature stories, music, and art as a way to help inspire, uplift and boost the collective morale of all the key people involved in the coronavirus response. "Puhon" is a Bisaya word that's part of the chorus of their song "Fall." It loosely translates to "hopeful" or "God willing."

The platform will also allow people to contribute to ongoing efforts in helping frontliners and urban poor communities affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

“As artists, we believe that in a crisis like this we are called to do what we can to help—may it be by sending messages of hope, making efforts in raising funds for this crisis, or others,” the band said.



Funds raised from this project will go towards the purchase of COVID-19 test kits, personal protective equipment (PPE), and nutrition support for frontline healthcare workers, as well as relief goods for daily wage earners.

The upcoming online concert is in partnership with YSEALI, Limitless Lab, and the Asian Institute of Management - Team Energy Center For Bridging Leadership. – Rappler.com