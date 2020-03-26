MANILA, Philippines – Filipino artists got together to record (from the comforts of their own homes) a new song titled "We Heal As One," a new take on the 2019 Southeast Asian Games theme song "We Win As One."

Artists such as Lea Salonga, Bamboo, Sarah Geronimo, Ogie Alcasid, Lani Misalucha, Alden Richards, Martin Nievera, KZ Tandingan, Pops Fernandez, apl.de.ap. lent their voices to give hope to Filipinos, especially those in the frontlines fighting the coronavirus pandemic.

A Luzon-wide lockdown is in place for at least a month – one of the measures to prevent or at least slow down the spread of the virus.

The music was composed by National Artist for Music Ryan Cayabyab with new lyrics by Floy Quintos, the same team behind "We Win As One." Cayabyab himself introduced the song at the start of the video.

"We Heal As One" was arranged by Jimmy Antiporda with Eloisa Matias as music producer and Frank Lloyd Mamaril as music video director. – Rappler.com