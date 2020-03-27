MANILA, Philippines – The film concert featuring Star Wars: A New Hope has been postponed amid the coronavirus crisis, with the new schedule set for August 15 to 16.

The concert, originally set for May 30 and 31 at the Theater at Solaire, would have seen a screening of the first film in the Star Wars franchise set to a live performance of composer John Williams’ iconic score.

The ABS-CBN Philharmonic Orchestra, under the baton of Maestro Gerard Salonga, was set to play the music.

The event will continue as planned in August – though organizers CC: Concepts said that “the film concert will only push forward when deemed safe by WHO and the Philippine government.”

Tickets purchased prior to the postponement will still be valid for the new dates. Those who would like to upgrade their tickets, make any changes to their purchase, or claim a refund can do so from March 27 until May 29 via Ticket World.

Tickets for the new dates are still available for purchase, with part of the proceeds on sales made from March 27 to April 30 going towards funds for PPEs for frontliners and food relief for daily wage workers. – Rappler.com