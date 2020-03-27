MANILA, Philippines – Unique Salonga dropped an entire album at the stroke of midnight on Friday, March 27 – and the whole thing is available to stream online now.

The album is a follow-up to Unique's 12-track debut, Grandma, which he released in August 2018.

In Pangalan, the former vocalist of IV of Spades lives up to his name (to be fair, he always has), with a more experimental sound that is way different from anything we've heard from him – or any one else – before.

The album starts off with a pure instrumental track, "Korporasyon," and goes on to take listeners on a strange ride through synth-pop, psychedelia, space rock, and seemingly random audio samples that maybe only an artist like Unique can pull off.

"Bukod-Tangi," which he had released earlier, is among Pangalan's 8 tracks.



The album was recorded at House of Billy Gaga Studios, with Unique on vocals, guitars and synth, Divino Dayacap on piano and percussion, Emil dela Rosa on bass, and Ghabby Gee on drums.

Unique will hold a "Facebook silent livestream" of the album at 6 pm on Friday in partnership with Scout magazine. The full album is also available to stream on Spotify. – Rappler.com