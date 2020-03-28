MANILA, Philippines – The Concerned Artists of the Philippines (CAP) released on Friday, March 27, "Babangon Tayo," a song that pays tribute to the frontliners in the coronavirus crisis.

The song was composed and performed by members of CAP, which also shared the chords to the song in the hopes of encouraging others to share their cover versions of it.

CAP had earlier sent a message of appreciation for medical frontliners, saying that they are inspired by their courage.

In a statement shared on Facebook on Friday, the artists' group decried the government's "miliatrist approach" to the coronavirus crisis, but thanked the frontliners for stepping up.

"VIPs are getting tested ahead of the public, flaunting the findings while straining already meager resources. LGUs, depending on favor and standing, are treated unequally. Ordinary citizens clamoring for urgent medical and economic relief are, in a spectrum of disproportionate response, ignored, threatened, or punished," the group said.

"All while sitting government officials are free to breach and spurn their own legally enforceable emergency measures, with no repercussions for such criminal acts," it added.

It said that the crisis, and how it is being handled across the world, exposes social inequalities "where those who have the least are left to fend for themselves."

Addressing health frontliners, it said "Thankfully, your actions in this time of need fill the void of conscientious leadership and compassion by example."

They hailed the medical community for speaking up to highlight the lack of resources, and taking a stand against "shameless abuse of power."

"By selflessly offering your expertise, and in some tragic instances, your very lives, you prove that those truly invested in serving the people do not huddle behind a threatening moat, as this government has done," they said.

"We fellow citizens will never forget that. As cultural workers, we take inspiration in your resolve to perform duty without fear," they said.

"We uphold your methods as proof positive that we can attain what is better than what are being given," they continued as they pledged organizational support for medical frontliners.

CAP was co-founded by National Artist for Cinema Lino Brocka in 1983. The organization includes artists, musicians, writers, filmmakers, and cultural workers that advocate for human rights and "nationalist, people-oriented art and culture." – Rappler.com