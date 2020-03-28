MANILA, Philippines – Singers and theater artists got together online to sing a new version of "Umagang Kay Ganda" as a fundraiser for freelance artists and production crew hit by the Luzon-wide lockdown.

The initiative is headed by the Artists Welfare Project, Inc (AWPI), a group of performers from various disciplines. The entertainment industry, which includes people from theater, TV, movies, and music are among those affected by the lockdown.

"[On] behalf of freelance workers in the creative industry, please support our fund-raising for freelance artists in the audio visual, entertainment, and performing arts so they remain healthy and safe while this virus is still at large. Your donations go to at least 7,000 creative workers in different disciplines who seek help to get food on the table for their families," said Jenny Bonto, executive director of AWPI.

"Artists and creative workers have always lifted spirits and have given joy and inspiration to the Filipino people, if not pride for the country time and again. The coming months will be trying and uncertain. We need support for the [long haul] until the virus has been contained and [the] economy can start recovering again – and in that time, kami po ay handang tumulong sa pagbangon na iyan (we'll be ready to help in that recovery)."

Artists who were featured in the song include Lea Salonga, Nino Alejandro, Rachel Alejandro, Audie Gemora, Nyoy Volante, Franco Laurel, Isay Alvarez, Robert Seña, and more.

The project is the latest instance of celebrities using their star power to help those affected by the Luzon-wide lockdown. (LIST: Celebrities lead relief, fund drives for families, workers affected by lockdown)

A number of businesses have temporarily closed due to the lockdown, affecting work in all sectors. – Rappler.com