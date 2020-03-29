MANILA, Philippines – The official music video for Maine Mendoza and Gracenote's collaboration, "Parang Kailan Lang," was released online on March 26.

The song is Maine's first debut single and was officially released on March 20. The song has been doing well on music platforms such as Spotify and iTunes.

In 2018, it was announced that Maine would be releasing an album. No other details have been announced on its release. (READ: Maine Mendoza signs with Universal Records for first album)

Maine, an Eat Bulaga host, has been leading the DoNation Drive to help those affected by the Luzon-wide coronavirus lockdown. – Rappler.com