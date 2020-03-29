MANILA, Philippines – ABS-CBN's artists recorded – from their respective homes — a new song entitled "Ililigtas Ka Niya," composed by Jonathan Manalo.

The song, released on Sunday, March 29, comes we enter the 3rd week of a Luzon-wide lockdown to slow down the spread of the novel coronavirus. Luzon, home to over 57 million, has been under an "enhanced community quarantine" since March 16. Other places in the Philippines have since been placed under quarantines.

Cases of the coronavirus in the Philippines continue to rise, as the world struggles to curb the pandemic.

The video opens with Gary Valenciano saying a prayer and features footage of Filipinos – from the medical frontliners, police and military personnel, the country's most vulnerable sectors, and the few essential workers who continue to report to work despite the risks. Top starts including Martin Nievera, Zsa Zsa Padilla, Ebe Dancel, Angeline Quinto, Erik Santos, Lea Salonga, Lani Misalucha, Jaya, Ogie Alcasid, Piolo Pascual, Regine Velasquez, Jason Dy, KZ Tandingan, Kyla, and Jay-R later join Gary in singing the new song.

As of Sunday, Mrch 29, the Philippines has recorded 1,418 cases with 71 dead and 42 patients recovered from the virus. – Rappler.com