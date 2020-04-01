MANILA, Philippines – Following the success of his debut EP Color on Me, K-pop star Kang Daniel has released another new EP, Cyan – which hit the top of the charts shortly after its release.

The EP, released by Konnect Entertainment on March 24 and distributed by Sony Music Korea, is part of Daniel's three-part project Color.

The EP speaks of his personal journey to find his own true colors before his fans’ eyes, sharing his story of dreams, passion and chronicling his struggle as an artist navigating the global music scene.

Shortly after it debuted on iTunes, Cyan hit No. 1 on iTunes Top Albums charts in 9 countries including Thailand, Indonesia, Hong Kong, Turkey, Malaysia, Vietnam, Taiwan, Singapore, and the Philippines.

The mini-album also reached the top 10 in Russia and Japan.

Cyan contains 5 tracks, with its lead single "2U" produced by Korean-American singer-songwriter Chancellor. Other songs include "Adulthood," which is about every young adult's struggle with growing up and wanting to stay young and carefree; "Jealous," which is about waiting for warmth to come during the cold winter; "Interview," which showcases Daniel's vocals through its R&B/jazz vibe; and "TOUCHIN," which brings together a variety of genres as it sings about desire.

Listen to the full EP here:

– Rappler.com