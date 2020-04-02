MANILA, Philippines – Fountains of Wayne musician Adam Schlesinger died on April 1 (in the US) after testing positive for coronavirus. He was 52 years old.

Schlesinger’s death was confirmed to Rolling Stone by his lawyer, Josh Grier.

The musician was hospitalized in New York, USA in late March. According to a March 31 a statement from his family and posted by Schlesinger’s bandmate Chris Collingwood, he was put on a ventilator and sedated at the time.

Schlesinger co-founded the bands Ivy, Tinted Windows, and Fountains of Wayne – which came to be known for their 2003 single “Stacy’s Mom,” which was nominated for a Grammy Award for Best Vocal Pop Performance.

He was also a prolific songwriter, making music for artists such as The Monkees, The Click Five, Bowling for Soup, and the Jonas Brothers. He also composed music for films includingn That Thing You Do!, Shallow Hal, There’s Something About Mary, Fever Pitch, The Manchurian Candidate, and Two Weeks Notice.

Several celebrities have taken to social media to mourn the musician’s death.

On her Facebook page, The Nanny star Fran Drescher shared a photo of Schlesinger, saying that he was writing music for The Nanny Musical, and that she was “devastated.”

“My prayers are for you. May peace be with you…” she said.

Dashboard Confessional’s Chris Carrabba posted on the band’s Facebook page saying “I am grasping for the right words.”

“I knew him best as a mentor, and a friend,” he said, before urging people to take the pandemic seriously.

“People are sick and dying. It is hard to stay locked indoors but lives will be saved. Take care of each other,” he said. “Rest in Peace, my dear friend.”

On Twitter, writer Stephen King described Schlesinger as a “fine singer, witth and satiric songwriter.”

“How terrible to lose him at 52 to this virus,” he said.

Actor Elijah Wood said Schlesinger was “such a brilliant songwriter,” and that it was “heartbreaking” to hear of his death.

Actor Neil Patrick Harris said “A brilliant musician and writer, we shared many award show moments together. He was so kind. Gone too soon. I’m reeling. My thoughts and prayers go out to his family.”

As of April 1, the number of coronavirus cases around the world hit over 900,000, with nearly 46,000 deaths recorded since the virus first emerged in Wuhan, China in late 2019. – Rappler.com