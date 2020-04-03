MANILA, Philippines – Heads up, Green Day fans! The punk rock band has announced a new date for its first-ever Manila show – which is now set to happen on March 13, 2021.

Green Day was initially set to perform at the Mall of Asia Arena on March 14 as a stop on their Asian tour to promote their latest album, Father of All…. They postponed the tour in February amid the heightening coronavirus crisis.

In a Twitter post on April 2, they posted the rescheduled dates, showing Manila as their first stop. They will also be heading to Taipei, Hong Kong, Bangkok, Seoul, Tokyo, Osaka, and Singapore as part of the tour.

“Hold on to your tickets – they’ll be good for the new shows,” they said, advising those who can’t make it to the new dates to contact their point of purchase for a full refund. In Manila, tickets were sold through SM Tickets.

For those asking about the rescheduled Asia dates...



Hold on to your tickets - they'll be good for the new shows. If you can’t make it to the new date please go to the point of purchase for a refund.



Info + new dates --> https://t.co/dEoIQf5e1c pic.twitter.com/uIxNpKtm3J — Green Day (@GreenDay) April 3, 2020

The concert’s Manila promoter MMI Live said it will be announcing more details on the new show soon.

Green Day first rose to fame in the '90s, and is among the bands credited for bringing punk rock into the mainstream.

They have since won 5 Grammy Awards, and were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2015. Two of their albums, Dookie and American Idiot, are part of the 500 Greatest Albums of All Time as selected by Rolling Stone. – Rappler.com