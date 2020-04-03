MANILA, Philippines – Lea Salonga took the virtual stage for the Bayanihan Musikahan concert series on April 2, raising over P2 million from her own home for coronavirus relief efforts.

The Broadway legend and The Voice coach started off her performance by singing National Artist for Music Ryan Cayabyab's "Nais Ko," arranged by her brother, acclaimed conducter Gerard Salonga.

She then continued to perform a series of Broadway and OPM classics – including a particularly heart-rending version of "Bring Him Home" from the musical Les Miserables, which she dedicated to medical frontliners.

Lea, who has played the roles of Eponine and Fantine in the Broadway production of the musical, said that she has never performed the song in public before. In the musical, the number is sung by the character of Jean Valjean. Lea shared that it had been requested by Dr. Melfred Hernandez of the UP College of Medicine – Philippine General Hospital.

"It's the perfect prayer from an older doctor to make in behalf of the younger ones who are in the ERs at this moment," she said, at around the 48-minute mark of her show. "May this prayer be my prayer also for you, that you will be safe after this whole craziness is over."

Bayanihan Musikahan is an online concert series organized by Mr C, composer Trina Belamide, and other members of the music industry as an effort to raise funds for the benefit of those most vulnerable in the coronavirus pandemic.

The intiative has since raised P22,373,178, with the funds being used to buy food and health packs for the urban poor, as well as personal protective equipment (PPEs) for frontliners. The concert series continues on April 3, with performances from Lance Busa, Christian Bautista, Agot Isidro, and TJ Monterde. – Rappler.com