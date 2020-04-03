MANILA, Philippines – Shanti Dope, Gloc-9, Chito Miranda, and DJ Klumcee's hip-hop hit "Pati Pato" just got a rock-heavy revamp featuring the rest of Parokya ni Edgar.

The original song was released in August 2019, and featured Shanti, Gloc, and Chito rapping and singing about their career struggles and pursing their ambitions, as DJ Klumcee joined them in the chorus.

The Parokya remix was released on Tuesday, March 31, and the new version adds high-powered electric guitars and a strong percussion line to the already hard-hitting track.

Aside from working together on "Pati Pato," Gloc, Chito, and Shanti previously collaborated when they did a live performance of "Bagsakan" – originally by Chito, Gloc, and late rap legend Francis Magalona.

The "Pati Pato" Parokya remix is now available for streaming on Spotify, Apple Music, YouTube Music, and other digital platforms. – Rappler.com