MANILA, Philippines – Pioneering soul singer-songwriter Bill Withers died in Los Angeles on Monday, March 30, of heart complications. He was 81.

The family made the announcement on Friday, April 3 (Manila time) in a statement published by various media outlets, including BBC.

“We are devastated by the loss of our beloved, devoted husband and father. A solitary man with a heart driven to connect to the world at large, with his poetry and music, he spoke honestly to people and connected them to each other,” the statement read.

“As private a life as he lived close to intimate family and friends, his music forever belongs to the world. In this difficult time, we pray his music offers comfort and entertainment as fans hold tight to loved ones.”

A former Navy man, Withers began his music career in the late ‘60s, and released his debut album, Just as I Am, in 1971. The album included the track “Ain’t No Sunshine,” his breakthrough hit that would become one of the most beloved – and covered – songs in music history.

Withers is also known for such timeless hits as “Lean on Me,” and “Lovely Day,” and is considered by many to be one of the most influential American musicians. Throughout his long career, he won 3 Grammy Awards, and was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2015. – Rappler.com